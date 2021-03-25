Consecrating to St. Joseph

STIRLING From now on, Michael Hardy, a married father of nine, ages 9–20, plans to call on “the saint of saints” — St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus — more often, to ask for his guidance on issues, such as marriage, finances and raising his kids.
A parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Parish here, Hardy made that commitment as a result of preparing for and then becoming consecrated to St. Joseph, during a special rite as part of morning and evening Masses at his parish. He joined countless faithful in the Diocese in opening their hearts to ask St. Joseph for his care and protection at similar ceremonies that day in their respective parishes. That night, many others became consecrated while attending or watching a livestream of a special Mass at St. Joseph Parish in West Milford, where Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney consecrated the entire Diocese to the saint, during this Year of St. Joseph.
“I wanted to become consecrated to St. Joseph, because I want his patronage and need his help in getting holy so I can go to heaven, along with my family,” Hardy said. Like many St. Vincent’s parishioners, he prepared privately by reading such books as Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father, by Father Donald H. Calloway, of the Congregation of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary, and Scriptural Novena to St. Joseph, by Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli. “I will call on St. Joseph often. He is a powerful intercessor,” he said.
Around the Diocese, countless faithful — men and women, young and old — prepared to become consecrated to St. Joseph on March 19 by reading books or other materials on the humble saint, either privately or in groups including during videoconferences to follow COVID-19 precautions. They were able to get better acquainted with St. Joseph to become inspired by his strong example in faith and family life and develop a better relationship with him, so they can get closer to God through his intercession. Some faithful prepared for the feast day, even through their parishes did not hold a rite of consecration that day.
“I was blown away by St. Joseph. He is the saint of saints. I learned more about his role in the Holy Family. In this time of attacks on manhood and fatherhood, he is a quiet example of courage and faithfulness as a provider and protector of the Virgin Mary and Jesus,” said Hardy, who read the materials with his family.
To prepare for the consecration, St. Vincent’s had been praying each day of the week this month for St. Joseph’s intercession on behalf of a different intention, such as for the women and girls of the parish on Wednesday and for the sick and dying of the parish on Friday. The consecration rite took place after 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Masses on March 19, said Father Richard Carton, St. Vincent’s pastor, who read the Consecration to St. Joseph book, which involved a 33-day-process.
“St. Joseph lived out God’s will quietly, giving all glory and honor to God,” Father Carton said. “He can teach men to be better husbands, fathers and witnesses to the faith,” he said.
At St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Sparta, Father Vidal Gonzales, pastor, made copies of Scriptural Novena to St. Joseph available to the faithful to read privately before the feast day. Deacon Bruce Olsen recorded The Rosary of St. Joseph, available to pray on YouTube. Father Gonzales plans to celebrate a Mass with the consecration rite on Saturday, May 1, the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker.
“Scriptural Novena to St. Joseph is a thorough review of the Bible and other documents of the early Church, which magnifies the fine details of St. Joseph’s character — a great challenge, because Joseph is ‘silent’ throughout Scripture,” said Cheryl Wallace, St. Kateri’s religious education director and pastoral associate. “You learn such beautiful facts about the life of the Jewish people at the time when Joseph was alive and it allows you to really ponder how Jesus’ childhood transpired under the care of his devout father and mother,” she said.
For the 33-minute The Rosary of St. Joseph recording, Deacon Olsen wrote meditations that preceded each of the Joyful Mysteries. They are the focus because it’s not known if the saint lived long enough to see Jesus’ public ministry and Passion as recalled in the Sorrowful Mysteries, he said.
“St. Joseph was a man of humility and sacrifice. He was not a man of words in Scripture but a man of action, not shying away from his role in caring for the Holy Family — and his role in salvation history,” Deacon Olsen said. “He is a role model to follow,” he said.
In Chester, St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish prepared by exploring the Consecration to St. Joseph in two weekly videoconferencing groups, one in English and another in Spanish. Also, Father Yohan Serrano, parochial vicar, also gave weekly reflections on St. Joseph over livestreaming. The parish held a rite of consecration in both languages with participants after a Mass that day in front of a shrine to St. Joseph, an already existing statue of the saint decorated with flowers. Before it stands a table that displays food, a Holy Family image, Jewish symbols, carpenters’ tools and the printed-out prayers of Litany of St. Joseph, Father Nicholas Bozza, pastor, said.
“St. Joseph is a model of virtue, of purity, and as a husband, protecting the Holy Family,” Father Bozza said.
At St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison, the faith community prepared by reading privately Consecration to St. Joseph or a 30-day Consecration to St. Joseph book by Trinitarian Father Dennis Berry, director of the Shrine of St. Joseph in Stirling. Msgr. George Hundt, pastor, also gave a reflection on Patris Corde (With a Father’s Heart), the Apostolic Letter that Pope Francis issued on Dec. 8 to proclaim the Year of St. Joseph.
“This has been a great journey and spiritually grounding,” Msgr. Hundt said. St. Vincent’s held a rite of consecration at Mass at 7 p.m. on March 19. “I’m fond of St. Joseph, the model of contemplation as a way of life. He lived in the silence, anchored in God, and becoming what God wanted him to be,” he said.