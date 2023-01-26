Parishioners go deeper into prayer life with free app subscription

Roberta Vitcusky of St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway has her daily prayer routine mapped out thanks to a few clicks on her cell phone.
The retired advanced practice nurse set up her own schedule of prayers, including some she had never prayed before, using an app called Hallow. The variety of prayers and devotions ranges from Lectio Divina to the Examine Prayer. In December, St. Cecilia’s gave Vitcusky and hundreds of other parishioners a Christmas gift to heighten their spirituality: a free subscription to Hallow from Advent until Easter Monday.
A digital prayer book and mini Catholic encyclopedia of sorts, Hallow presents subscribers with audio-guided Bible stories, prayers, meditations, sleep, and Catholic music: traditional, contemporary, and chant. App users can choose the type of voice or person reading prayers, stories, and reflections. They include notable Catholics such as the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, actor Mark Wahlberg and theologian Scott Hahn. The faithful can also read along with the text on their mobile devices.
“It’s soothing. You can start Hallow at your own pace. You can change or add to your prayer routine. It’s easy to learn how to use,” said Vitcusky. She enjoys the variety of prayers and devotions on the app, including many types of rosaries and novenas, Liturgy of the Hours, Ignatian retreats, a 33-day consecration to the Blessed Mother and Saint of the Day, biographies of several saints each day. “It has enriched my prayer life.”
St. Cecilia’s purchased 1,000 subscriptions of Hallow, the top Catholic prayer app, at the parish rate, said Father Zig Peplowski, pastor, who first used it a few years ago.
“I heard great things about Hallow from parishioners. Some of them plug their phones into their cars and listen to it during their work commute,” said Father Peplowski, who also enjoys features such as Saint of the Day. Hallow, he said, also has features by popular clergy in Catholic media, such as Bishop Robert Barron and Father Michael Schmitz. “We are willing to invest in the people of St. Cecilia’s to promote their spirituality.”
The idea of bringing the Chicago-based Hallow to St. Cecilia’s was Jim Clancy’s, its faith-formation director. He also coordinates the parish’s confirmation formation and youth ministry and teaches theology in the middle school of Divine Mercy Academy. Hallow was promoted through the bulletin and Father Peplowski’s announcements at Masses.
“Hallow is a way to get parishioners to pray more — even when they are driving or folding laundry,” said Clancy, who listens to podcasts on his phone. Some of the features, he said, give listeners questions and time to reflect. “It’s good for people who are new to the spiritual life or need some new direction. It’s a tool in their spiritual tool belt.”
For information on the Hallow app, visit hallow.com