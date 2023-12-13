Parsippany church hosts diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe

On Dec. 9, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led the diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe during a Mass in St. Peter The Apostle Church in Parsippany. The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is Dec. 12.
In 1531, the Blessed Mother appeared four times in Mexico to St. Juan Diego, asking for a church to be built in her honor. These apparitions are referred to as Our Lady of Guadalupe, patron of the Americas, specifically Mexico, mothers, and the unborn.
Bishop Sweeney celebrated the Mass in Spanish and English. It was attended by faithful dressed in garments of their native countries and cultures.
The Mass included a procession of flags from various countries and the honor guard of the Knights of Columbus.
The Mass was concelebrated by many priests, assisted by several deacons, and attended by many seminarians.