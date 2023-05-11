Parsippany parish holds May Crowning

St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany hosted the Diocesan May Crowning on May 7 in the church. Children who recently received their first Holy Communion participated. During the noon service, Angelina Oram, one of the recent first communicants, received the honor of placing the crown of flowers on the head of a statue of the Blessed Mother. She was assisted by Msgr. Christopher DiLella, a retired diocesan priest. Father David Pickens, St. Peter’s pastor, presided over the service with assistance from Deacon Joe Marsicovete. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was scheduled to lead the May Crowning but could not attend. He was in Ireland due to a death in the family.