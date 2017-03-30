Parishes receive more than $2.1M in rebates for individual capital projects

Partners in Faith, the diocesan and capital endowment campaign, has truly been a testament to the importance of faith, family and community with so many generously making pledges to the campaign.



More than $61 million was pledged to Partners in Faith, which supports individual parishes, Catholic Charities and the diocese’s social outreaches: the renovation of the diocese’s mother church — the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist; endowment funds for Catholic school education, and healthcare for priests. Pledges to Partners in Faith can be fulfilled through 2018.



As many of the faithful continue to fulfill their pledges, these ministries continue to be fostered and parishes have also benefitted, receiving their fourth rebate installment recently to address their individual needs.



Bishop Serratelli said, “By working together as a diocese and parishes, we strengthen each other and help to spread the Gospel message in new and creative ways. This is the essence of evangelization. With the parish rebates through Partners in Faith, they are able to look and see how to continue creating a more welcoming place for their people and their community. When we invite all of God’s people to the Eucharist and to the joy of our faith, we are doing the Lord’s work. I am grateful that our parishes are such places, and that Partners in Faith has been such a great collaborative effort.”



Each parish was assigned a financial target as part of the overall campaign goal. Twenty-five percent of the amount pledged and received up to the parish target will be returned to the parish. Sixty percent of all cash received over the parish target will be returned to the parish. For a full list of individual 2016 parish rebates, see below.



At Assumption Parish in Morristown, the parish recently received a rebate of $168,101.80. To date, the Partners in Faith parish rebates have totaled more than $530,000. About $400,000 has been spent on repairs and updates to the church building, rectory and ministry center. Repairs included on the church are the lower gutter system, retain wall repair, major heating repairs, entry brick and masonry repairs, parking lot repairs, windows painted, new lower roofs, a parking lot guard rail and a safety grate over the lower stairwell. To the rectory and ministry center at Assumption, the following improvements have been made: an entire roof replacement, a new fire escape, new rear entrance steps and general building repairs.



Msgr. John Hart, pastor, said, “As I remember the theme of the campaign ‘Here I am Lord,’ I think about how often Assumption parishioners’ unwavering generosity to God’s mission on earth is a true sign that their strong faith continues. Their participation to the campaign was nothing short of outstanding.”



If all pledges are made by Assumption parishioners, the parish’s rebate goal is $750,000. Anything in excess of $750,000 will be reserved to support a school fund.



In Wayne, Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Parish received a $65,563.44 rebate check. In the past, rebates were used to renovate the ministry center, which previously served as a convent for religious sisters serving the parish and then as a Catholic Charities senior residence until 2005.



“It was an old building in need of a lot of TLC,” said Father Daniel Kelly, pastor of IHM.



To turn the residence into a ministry center for various needs such as weekday Masses, a meeting place for its youth ministry and for adult education classes, new flooring was put in place to replace the old carpeting, the walls were painted to give the center a fresh look and new window treatments were put in. The Partners in Faith rebate also was used to furnish the ministry center with new chairs and furniture.



The rebate allowed the parish to repave the entrance to the IHM campus, which was in need of repairs from years of harsh winters and general wear and tear. In the summer, the parish hopes to replace the roof of the gym, which is used by the parish school and for social events, and also the roof on the ministry center.



Father Kelly said, “Our people have made our facilities up-to-date and welcoming to all who come. They realize they are making an investment for the stability and the future of the parish and the Diocese. They continue to be faithful in their fulfillment to the campaign.”



Just off Route 23 in Butler is St. Anthony Parish, served by the Franciscans. There, parishioners have also been generous in supporting the campaign, which has allowed the parish to take care of several projects. “The people are making these improvements happen knowing that the worship space has to be maintained and enhanced. The Morris County parish recently repainted the church and plans to redo the floor of the church with stone tiles, a plan suggested by the parishioners,” Franciscan Father Robert Norton, pastor, said.



At Christ the King Parish in New Vernon, several capital projects have been made, thanks to rebates the parish received. The following projects: a new parish sign, pew cushions, rebuilding the sacristy steps, new church doors, hand railings, repairs and restoration of the church organ have all been made. The parish also has begun the installation of a new air conditioning system in the church.



Father Brian Sullivan, pastor at Christ the King, said, “We are most grateful for continued commitment to fulfilling these pledges that provide the funds, which enable us to maintain and enhance our beautiful parish campus.”



At St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Sparta, the parish has used its rebate to continue its evangelization mission. Father Thomas Fallone, pastor, said, “We hope to utilize our rebates primarily for St. Kateri’s mission of evangelization and sanctification of the world, as Vatican II asks of all the baptized. Some needs of the physical plant will also be addressed. The success of the campaign here stems from the infectious Gospel witness of Father Pat Rice, who touched countless parishioners in his desire to offer all an encounter with the living God in Jesus Christ. A heartfelt thanksgiving must be extended to all those of St. Kateri who gave to the campaign as best they can in response to their faithful stewardship.”



Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general and pastor Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township, said, “It is easy to see firsthand how Partners in Faith enhances ministries and programs throughout the Diocese and also how parishes benefit directly as well. Thanks to all who participated in Partners in Faith, and especially those who continue to fulfill their pledge commitment. Unique Catholic Charities programs are helping many people and new opportunities are being developed to assist our schools. St. John the Baptist Cathedral, our Mother Church, is nearing its rehabilitation. We are better able to address the financial needs surrounding priest healthcare. These are important initiatives that support our Catholic mission throughout Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties.



“Additionally, Partners in Faith has been a tremendous blessing to all of our parishes. Through Partners in Faith, the diocese collaborated with parishes on their own needs and as a result millions of dollars have been allocated to all of our faith communities. I think I can speak for many of us pastors when I say that this is a tremendous help as we serve God and serve our people.”