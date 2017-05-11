Partners in Faith provides healthcare for retired diocesan priests

SUCCASUNNA When 89-year-old Msgr. Brendan Madden came to the United States from County Cork, Ireland, he told his family and friends he was “heading on a foreign mission to the Paterson Diocese.” He laughs now at the idea that the Paterson Diocese is a foreign mission but 66 years ago when he moved to this country to serve as a priest for the Diocese, he left all he knew behind to come here.



“I was adventurous and looking forward to serving here,” said Msgr. Madden. “It was tough for my family, especially my mom. Her happiest day was when I became a priest. Her saddest day was when I left for America.”



Msgr. Madden, who was pastor for 19 years at St. Clare’s in Clifton, is one of nearly a dozen retired diocesan priests currently living in area nursing homes. He resides at Merry Heart Senior Care here and previously lived at Nazareth Village, the retired priests residence, in Chester.



The care provided for these priests in nursing homes and for other healthcare needs is made possible through Partners in Faith, the diocesan capital and endowment campaign. Partners in Faith helps offset rising annual healthcare and special needs costs whether as a result of special health issues or aging. As pledges continue to be fulfilled, the faithful share in the Diocese’s commitment to care for these dedicated and selfless men of God.



“A diocese is truly a family where everyone tries to meet the needs of each other,” said Bishop Serratelli. “When our priests have significant healthcare costs that are well beyond what is available through insurance or other sources, the support of the Partners in Faith campaign makes a direct difference in their lives. Your contributions are a loving way to say thank you to our priests who served you when they were healthy. Now in their need, you help to take care of them. God will bless you abundantly for your acts of love.”



Along with Msgr. Madden at Merry Heart are Father Frank Weber, former pastor of St. Brendan’s in Clifton; Father Bob Hooper, who served in healthcare ministry for many years; Msgr. Leo Carey, who was pastor of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Lake Hopatcong; and Father Paul Krajewski, who at 100 is the oldest living priest in the Diocese. He served for many years at St. Bernard in Mount Hope.



Other nursing home facilities, providing care for priests are St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly in Totowa where Father Eugene Romano, former director of the Bethlehem Heritage in Chester resides; St. Vincent Health and Rehabilitation Center where Father Eugene Boland, pastor emeritus of St. James Parish in Totowa resides; Sunrise of Madison, where Msgr. Martin Rauscher, pastor emeritus of Assumption Parish in Morristown resides. Living at Sunrise of Randolph is Father Charles Russo, who was pastor of St. Therese Parish in Paterson and recently, weekend assistant at St. Joseph Parish in Mendham. At Slate Belt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bangor, Pa. is Father George Kuzhippallil, who was chaplain at Morristown Memorial Hospital.



Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general and pastor of Corpus Christi Church in Chatham Township, said, “In many situations, the medical expenses of our priests are covered by our medical insurance. But there are times when this is not enough or possible. This is when the support from the Partners in Faith campaign is essential to our priests in the time of their greatest need. I know that each of them prays for all those who have helped them. You have shown them the best of our diocesan family.”



Sunrise in Madison, which borders St. Paul’s Inside the Walls along Madison Avenue, is where Msgr. Martin Rauscher has lived since 2016. A priest for 59 years, Msgr. Rauscher’s favorite memories of the priesthood include his time as founding pastor of Resurrection Parish in Randolph from 1978 to 1990 and then, as pastor of Assumption in Morristown where he served for 19 years. In 2016, the Morristown parish honored him by naming its community room the Msgr. Martin F. Rauscher Hall. Msgr. Rauscher, pastor emeritus of Assumption, is also proud of his work serving on the board of trustees of both Hope House and diocesan Catholic Charities. Msgr. Rauscher also taught at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne and served at Our Lady of the Magnificat Parish in Kinnelon.



“Being a priest has fulfilled my life in countless ways, most importantly, in sharing my Catholic faith with the many wonderful parishioners I have been blessed to serve,” said Msgr. Rauscher. “Their reflection of our faith has been extraordinarily fulfilling to me.”



Msgr. Madden, who also served at St. Nicholas in Passaic, St. Anthony in Hawthorne, Our Lady of the Lake in Mount Arlington, St. Mary in Denville and St. Monica in Sussex, said he is grateful to the people of the Paterson Diocese who pledged to Partners in Faith “for helping our diocesan priests in their retirement.”



Msgr. Madden calls Merry Heart “pleasant and quiet” and he is happy he is able to concelebrate Mass every Sunday and Wednesday with the chaplains, visiting priests and/or fellow priest residents at the nursing home. Every once in a while, former parishioners visit him. “I’ve had a great life as a priest. Like anything, it has had its ups and downs, successes and failures, but I have no regrets,” he told The Beacon.



Patrick Brennan, chief financial officer of the Paterson Diocese, said, “Providing high-quality compassionate healthcare for our priests as they age or experience health issues is special priority for the Diocese. At the same time, the Diocese continues to see steadily rising priest healthcare costs especially for daily nursing care and other health-related needs. The generosity and commitment to the Partners in Faith’s Priest Healthcare Fund from the faithful who made pledges allows the Diocese to insure these ongoing and increasing priest care needs are met. We are also actively working to develop a longer term sustainable funding plan based on best practices in long-term care and fully using all available healthcare funding programs. More information about this plan will be provided in the future. In the meantime, please keep our retired and infirm priests in your prayers and consider increasing or extending your gifts to the PIF Priests Healthcare Fund.”



Msgr. Rauscher shared his thanks by saying, “In retirement today and living in assisted living at Sunrise in Madison, I am truly grateful for those who continue to support me with their visits and cards. And to all who continue to support the financial needs of diocesan retired priests through Partners in Faith.”



Those who have completed their pledge to the Partners in Faith campaign, but would like to make an additional gift to the Priests Healthcare Fund, can contact Tim Potter (973) 777-8818, ext. 215 or e-mail tpotter@patersondiocese.org.

[This is part of a series of stories on how Partners in Faith is strengthening the life of the Church in the Diocese of Paterson.]