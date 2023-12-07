Passaic-born woman marks two milestones

It was the highlight of her week. Every Saturday, Irene Jeyowski couldn’t wait to feel the joy she experienced proclaiming the word of the Lord as lector of the 5 p.m. Mass.
Each week, Jeyowski got to share the Scriptures that help sustain her with her longtime family of faith at the Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish in Passaic. Since her birth, her life has been intertwined with Holy Rosary, which recently celebrated two milestones — her 100th birthday and 100th anniversary at the parish.
On Oct. 22, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presented Jeyowski with a papal apostolic blessing for her milestone birthday, during a Mass he celebrated that day. A reception followed.
Serving as a lector for 18 years is only part of Jeyowski’s connection to Holy Rosary, a mostly Polish parish. There, she received her sacraments of initiation, got married, and actively volunteered, including as president of the Rosary Society for 15 years.
“Holy Rosary is my home away from home. My faith has meant a lot to me through the joys and sorrows of my life,” said Jeyowski, who added, “I’m surprised I made it to 100.”
The love Jeyowski has for Holy Rosary is mutual. In 2009, Father Stefan Las, pastor, nominated her for the diocesan Vivere Christus award. It’s given to individuals who have shown themselves to be exemplary in their service to the Church. That was the first year it was given in the diocese.
Born in Passaic on Oct. 16, 1923, Jeyowski attended weekly Mass at Holy Rosary with her family, which included two brothers and two sisters. She married her husband Leo on Aug. 26, 1945. The couple moved to Lodi, where they raised their daughters, Jayne and Linda, at St. Francis de Sales Parish.
Yet Irene and Leo remained active with Holy Rosary. She headed the Rosary Society, while he belonged to the Young Men’s Club and was an usher. Together, they were part of the parish’s leisure club with their friends, taking trips to Atlantic City.
Irene also was eager to volunteer for various events at Holy Rosary, such as cooking pierogies — Polish dumplings — for annual parish picnics.
Irene had to give up her favorite ministry — as a lector — four years ago, because of challenges hearing and walking.
“It was a touching experience to read the word of God to the people. It was an honor to walk onto the altar. I didn’t think I was worthy,” said Jeyowski, who read in English.
Father Las, who has known Jeyowski for 33 years, said, “Her faith, the bible, and the parish are everything to her.”
Jeyowski worked at Curtiss Wright Corporation in Caldwell for 42 years until her retirement. Now she enjoys spending time with her family, which also includes four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“It’s a privilege and a blessing to have Irene as a parishioner. She is such a positive person and is so dedicated to the parish, always wanting to pitch in,” Father Las said.