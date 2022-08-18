Passaic County Sheriff’s Office donates vests through Clifton church for Ukrainians

CLIFTON A helmet and vest can save a life, and Father Oleksii Holchuk is grateful for his community’s ongoing support that makes saving Ukrainian lives possible.
Father Holchuk emigrated from his home country to the United States six years ago. Once he arrived, he began to serve at Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral here. The parish, he said, has collected donations to send overseas for years, but not in as significant a way as they do today.
Now with the heightened pressure following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, organizations around the city have gotten involved. On July 15, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office donated about 63 bulletproof vests to the parish. These donated vests were to be sent to Ukraine to assist them in their wartime efforts.
“We are trying to protect people’s lives … so we asked the policemen to help us,” said Father Holchuk. “Sheriff Berdnik gladly said yes, and different police departments started to bring vests and helmets.”
Volunteers have brought many donations to Poland. One charity organization receiving items is Dobra Sprava, located in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, Ukraine, in the northwestern region. The group is closer to the border of Poland, which makes it easier to deliver the needed items. To learn more about the organization, visit their website.
One story stands out to Father Holchuk. He recalled the happiness expressed by Dobra Sprava’s Project Manager Liliia Sytnyk when vests and helmets arrived.
Sytnyk lives in the western part of Ukraine, but her brother was fighting in the eastern region. He fought for one month before he was rotated to a safer location. Before he left, he gave his vest and helmet to a 19-year-old boy “because he had nothing.”
“Fifty minutes after that, they bombed that place and that boy survived [after a] piece of rocket flew at his head and the helmet stopped it,” said Father Holchuk. “The helmet saved his life.”
Father Holchuk said he started crying when he learned the news.
“Even if we saved just one life, one life is worth much more than this universe,” said Father Holchuk. “That 19-year-old boy should one day have a family and kids, and he will have it.”
Father Holchuk grew somber when he considered what he would like to say to his community. He acknowledged how for many people in the U.S., the stories about the war are photos on a phone or laptop. He added that he understands why some people do not want to hear about it constantly since “no one wants to live in threat.”
“But for us, for Ukrainians, it’s reality,” said Father Holchuk. “We wake up every morning … and call our families and read the news to see what happened in Ukraine during the few hours that we slept.”
“I don’t want to lose my country. This is my heritage, this is what I am,” added Father Holchuk. “We’re fighting for the whole world because Russia … won’t stop after Ukraine. We need your help, please.” To support Holy Ascension’s efforts, visit ukrcoc.org/en/donate.
To show support for Ukraine, the community will host a flag-raising ceremony on the great lawn of city hall here at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The date marks the 31st year that Ukraine has been independent of Russia and the sphere of the USSR.
Story and photo courtesy of Clifton Merchant Magazine, Thomas Hawrylko, editor.