Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women hosts annual fundraiser with author

To mark its 10th anniversary, the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women hosted “An Afternoon with Marie Benedict” at the Rockaway River Country Club in Denville to benefit women served at the Center. Marie Benedict spoke about one of her most recent books, “The Mitford Affair,” a historical novel about the Mitford sisters between the World Wars. She also talked about some women in history who inspired her other books.
The event was coordinated by the Center’s advisory board and sponsored by several organizations, and donations came from many local businesses to support its gift raffle.
The Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women, a ministry of the Paterson Diocese, was created as a collaborative effort of religious communities in the diocese to assist women in urban areas. It is located in a former convent at St. Stephen Magyar Church on Third Street in Passaic, one of the poorest cities in the state.
To learn more about the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women, call 973-470-0844 or visit ncwpassaic.org/