Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women moves to new location

PASSAIC When Elizabeth Valderama first came to the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women (PNCW) here eight years ago, little did she know it would be more than just a place to socialize and learn new skills. It would change her life. The welcoming setting offered her a place to feel empowered and meet like-minded women against the busyness of living in the inner city.
In the past eight years, she has forged long-lasting friendships, she learned how to crochet and quilt, she improved her English speaking skills, and she found a sense of self-worth. “I feel good coming here. I am comfortable and happy. This place is very special,” said Valderama, who is a parishioner of St. Mary’s Assumption Church here.
This past August, the PNCW moved locations from St. Nicholas Parish here to St. Stephen Maygar Parish here. The former location is once again being used as a rectory for the priests serving at St. Nicholas and Our Lady of Fatima parishes. The new PNCW is now housed in the former convent at St. Stephen Parish on Third Street.
The PNCW gives women, most mothers of young children, the opportunity to participate in a variety of programs which include education, training, and advocacy services. The center has provided a place that has fostered self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and community participation through workshops, seminars, and classes.
Maria Alvarez, another frequent visitor of the center, said, “I’m happy we have the center in this new location. I enjoy crocheting together with my friends here.”
For more than a year, the center has been closed indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and just recently reopened part-time for the women, many of whom walk to the center or take public transportation.
The center first opened its doors in September 2013, created by the collaboration of religious sisters in the Paterson Diocese to be a presence to women in the inner city of Passaic.
Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor/delegate for religious, said, “We thought a center like this for women was a necessity and even now after the pandemic, we are happy that it is restarting activities for those who visit the center. We are hosting our annual Giving Tree at the Chancery to benefit the center in memory of Rebeca Ruiz-Ulloa, diocesan architect, who was on its board of directors and passed away earlier this year.”
The center features many enrichment classes based on the needs or interests of the women. These include English classes, quilting, sewing, and gardening. In the past, the center has hosted several craft sales featuring the work of the women. The community garden, which will begin in the spring at the new location, allows women to bring home, fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs.
There are many times Franciscan Sister of Peace Elaine Maguire, associate director of the PNCW, could hear laughter among the women coming from the main room of the center, as she worked in her office. “Many of the women who come here learn about this place by word of mouth from their friends or neighbors. They find friendship amongst themselves and empowerment here to better serve their families.”
Currently the center is looking for a new director. Sister of Christian Charity Ann Marie Paul served as director until 2020, when she was called to serve for the Sisters of Christian Charity as its provincial councilor at the motherhouse in Mendham.
One of the biggest needs for many of the women is the diaper bank at the center, which is made possible by several parishes around the Diocese that donate to the center.
Elizabeth Crocker, a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle in Clifton, who is on the center’s advisory board, learned about PNCW during a talk by Sister Ann Marie. “I was touched by her talk,” said Crocker. “She spoke about the great need among these women. She spoke about some of these women unable to buy diapers for their children and I wanted to help in some way.”
Also on the advisory board is Liz Mattson, a parishioner of St. Simon Parish in Green Pond. “Most of these women don’t leave within a small radius of their homes because they are afraid perhaps because of immigration status or another reason so the place gives support for women. Many have limited means or don’t speak the language and they find a camaraderie among other women,” she told The Beacon.
At the new location, those serving the center are grateful to be welcomed so kindly by the staff of St. Stephen’s. Christianna Steiger, parish secretary at St. Stephen Parish, was happy to learn about the center coming there and to have it as the parish’s new neighbor. “I’ve been telling everyone about this place. I never knew it existed and I think it’s great there is a place like this for women, she said.”
As the center slowly reopens full-time, volunteers are welcomed to serve in many capacities such as teaching English or sharing their expertise in social work or psychology. Any women in the area can visit the center and participate in its many offerings to them. Women simply need to fill out a card with basic information and an emergency contact.
Next spring, there will be a fundraiser to support the center featuring author, Adriana Trigiani, who wrote “Lucia, Lucia,” at the Rockaway River Country Club in Denville on May 10. More information to come for anyone interested in attending.
Missionary Sister of the Immaculate Conception Eleanor Goekler, who volunteers at the center, said, “We often wonder why these women keep coming to this space, even if it’s just for an hour. We come to learn — it’s the one place the women find they can be themselves fully.”
[ Information: (973) 470-0844. ]