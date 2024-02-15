Passaic parish celebrates resuming Masses in the main church amid renovations

Holy Trinity Parish in Passaic rejoiced as it marked its return to worshipping in the main church on Feb. 1 with a Mass of Thanksgiving, celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. In September, the parish started renovations to the floor and pews — improvements that are almost completed, said Father Antonio Rodriguez, Holy Trinity’s pastor, who concelebrated the Mass. The liturgy started with a Eucharistic procession that began outside and brought the Blessed Sacrament back into the main church. During renovations, the tabernacle in the church was empty. Masses were held in the church basement. Before the Mass, children of the parish recited the rosary. During the Offertory, as part of a Mexican religious tradition, a family brought up a figurine of Jesus to acknowledge the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, which was celebrated the next day.