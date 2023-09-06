Passionate about serving the poor, two Franciscan brothers ordained deacons

Franciscan Brother Luis Rosado has a passion for serving immigrants seeking a better life in the United States — whether far away on the Texas-Mexico border or close by in Pompton Lakes.
Born in Puerto Rico, Brother Rosado helped find shelter and transportation for immigrants released from detention centers in San Antonio, Texas — most with no place to go. Later, he worked with the Office of Migratory Ministry of the Chicago Archdiocese.
Over the past year, Brother Rosado helped expand the ministry to migrants at St. Mary’s parish in Pompton Lakes, run by the Franciscan order. He assisted asylum seekers from Latin America in securing food, clothing, housing, jobs, and legal services.
“My vocation to be a Franciscan is where my heart is — guided by the Lord and driven by the poor,” Brother Rosado said. “My work for them leads me to live with joy and passion by acknowledging that the Lord is present among them.”
On Aug. 27, Brother Rosado and Brother Jason Damon — another friar passionate about serving the poor — were ordained transitional deacons of the Franciscan order. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided over the ordination Mass in St. Mary’s.
Now, Brother Rosado will go back to San Antonio to finish his priestly studies. He anticipates being ordained a Franciscan priest sometime next year.
Brother Damon, 29, is living in Buffalo, N.Y., involved in campus ministry at Villa Maria College and serving the poor at a local parish. Having completed his priestly studies already, he anticipates being ordained a Franciscan priest later this year or early next year.
As deacons, both men are able to proclaim the Gospel at Mass, preach, baptize children, and perform marriage ceremonies and funeral liturgies, among many other ministries.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney called the two new deacons “a sign of hope for us.”
“You bless us by your ‘yes’ [to Jesus]. You will continue the charism of St. Francis [of peace and welcome],” Bishop Sweeney told them.
St. Mary’s was packed with family and friends of the deacons and with friars from around the country. Many joined the Mass on livestream.
In 2002, Brother Rosado came to the United States and worked in Essex County as an emergency medical technician. He volunteered as a medical assistant in Haiti after it was hit by a huge earthquake in 2010.
He learned about the Franciscan Friars of Holy Name Province through online research. Brother Rosado served St. Mary’s during a yearlong break from his priestly studies.
In 2015, Brother Damon earned a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Bonaventure University in New York. He was named the “Ideal Bonaventure Man.” It’s an award given to students who exemplify the spirit of the Franciscan-run university and the ideals of St. Francis through community service and academic excellence.
“I learned about the Franciscans during my time at St. Bonaventure and was deeply inspired by the friars I met there,” said Brother Damon. He was involved in ministries on campus and participated in morning and evening prayer.
After graduation, Brother Damon served as a full-time ministerial volunteer at a Franciscan retreat center in West Clarksville, N.Y. At his home parish, St. Joseph in Holland, N.Y., he worked on the liturgy committee and served as a Knight of Columbus and a member of the Secular Franciscan Order.
“I desire a life and vocation with meaning — to wake up every day with the goal of helping people,” Brother Damon said.