Pastor brings sacraments to rehabilitation and nursing center facility in Wayne

Father Ricardo Ortega, the pastor of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Wayne, has continued a worthwhile appointment started and kept by his predecessors.
On the first and last Tuesday of each month, he celebrates at 10 a.m. Mass for residents and short-term rehabilitation patients in the dining room at Excelcare at Wayne.
Father Ortega said, “I inherited it. This is not something that has come from me. It has been here forever.”
Elizabeth Johnson, Excelcare at Wayne activity director, expressed sincere gratitude to Father Ortega for offering Mass.
“His unwavering commitment to spreading the word of God and helping others has been an inspiration to my residents. His genuine kindness, compassion, and wisdom have touched the lives of so many people in our facility. His willingness to lend an ear and offer guidance during difficult times has provided comfort and support to those in need.”
Initiated as a weekly Mass by Msgr. Stanley E. Schinski, Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish pastor from 1966 to 2007, the service started when Excelcare was then known as Regency Gardens Nursing Center. Msgr. Schinski then handed the baton to Msgr. Peter J. Doody, who was pastor until 2018 and who then passed it to the incoming administrator, Father Brian Ditullio. Father Ortega took over when he was named pastor in 2019. Mass is now held on the first and last Tuesdays of the month, and attendance varies from 15 to 30 people.
Father Ortega enjoys his visits and feels it is extremely important to those at Excelcare at Wayne.
He stated, “The people are very welcoming to the priest and to the Church. It is a beautiful opportunity to bring them Holy Communion so that they enjoy the sacraments, but also to keep them in contact with the Church because they have spent their time in their community. This is a time that the Church should go to them.”
Johnson also mentioned that she is grateful for Father Ortega’s leadership and guidance and for the countless ways in which he has enriched the residents’ spiritual journey.
“His services have made a profound impact on their lives, and I am deeply appreciative of all that he has done. We here at Excelcare at Wayne thank him for all that he does, and may God continue to bless him.”
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish is located at 45 Urban Club Road in Wayne.