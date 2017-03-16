Pastor installed at Boonton parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father O’Mullane as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Boonton

BOONTON Bishop Serratelli formally installed Father Daniel O’Mullane as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish here March 11 at the vigil Mass for the Second Sunday of Lent. Bishop Serratelli was main celebrant of the Mass and delivered the homily.



Father O’Mullane was ordained June 19, 2010 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. He previously served as parochial vicar at St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart parishes, both in Rockaway and at St. Pius X Parish in Montville. He was chaplain/teacher at Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta and served on the diocesan Clergy Personnel Board for a three-year term ending in 2015. The Bishop appointed Father O’Mullane as Censor Librorum to review texts for doctrinal accuracy in 2015.