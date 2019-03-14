Pastor is grand marshal

MORRISTOWN ’Twas a grand day for Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish as parishioners marched through the streets of Morristown on March 9 in the 40th annual Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, in which their pastor, Father Paddy O’Donovan, was honored as the parade’s grand marshal.
The large Notre Dame contingent filled many pews at Assumption Church in Morristown, where pastor, Msgr. John Hart, hosted the Celtic-themed Mass prior to the parade. Father O’Donovan served as main celebrant. Father Jhon Madrid, Notre Dame’s parochial vicar, and many of Father O’Donovan’s brother priests from the Diocese joined him on the altar.
Following Mass, a large group of Notre Dame parishioners lined up behind Father O’Donovan and his family and close friends, carrying a Notre Dame parade banner.
“We are thankful for this opportunity to honor and support our wonderful pastor, and to experience such a great sense of camaraderie among ourselves. Most important, we felt gratified to be able to show to the community outside our church that the spirit of our faith has a name, and it is joy,” said Jean Pankow, Notre Dame’s pastoral associate.