Pastor of Lake Hopatcong parish installed at Mass

Father Sean McDonnell was installed as pastor of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Lake Hopatcong by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Dec. 2 during a Mass in the church. Father McDonnell is shown above at left. From County Mayo in Ireland, he was ordained on Dec. 8, 1988 in Ireland. Father McDonnell came to the diocese in 1995. Here, he served as parochial vicar of St. Christopher Parish in Parsippany and as pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Whippany and then pastor of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish in Randolph. He was chaplain at St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly in Totowa, which recently closed. Father McDonnell was named pastor of Our Lady Star of the Sea on June 29.