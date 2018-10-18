BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Mountain Lakes parish welcomes Bishop Serratelli during pastoral visit

MOUNTAIN LAKES Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Catherine of Siena Church here where he celebrated the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time Oct. 6. The Mass was concelebrated by Father Jared Brogan, pastor, and Father Michal Rybinski, parochial vicar.



The parish’s history began in 1956 when Bishop McNulty responded to queries from a committee of Catholics in Mountain Lakes and sent Father David McCarthy to establish a mission there. The first Mass was celebrated in the Mountain Lakes Club on July 15, 1956. A residence and weekday chapel was purchased at 18 Vale Rd. The following year, St. Catherine’s was advanced to parish status and the church was built on Boulevard and North Pocono Road in 1958.