Pastoral visit on Christmas Eve

﻿﻿Bishop leads Christmas Eve prayer service at Straight and Narrow

PATERSON ﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli made his annual Christmas Eve pastoral visit to Straight and Narrow, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, leading a prayer service and blessing clients currently in recovery at the drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Paterson. Because the clients are in recovery, they are unable to visit relatives at home during the Christmas season. During the prayer service, the Straight and Narrow gospel choir, which performs at parishes around the diocese at Masses each weekend, led all those in attendance in traditional Christmas hymns.