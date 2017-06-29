Pastoral visit on Feast of Corpus Christi

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Feast of Corpus Christi during pastoral visit to West Milford parish

WEST MILFORD Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here to serve as the main celebrant and homilist at the noon Mass, on Sunday, June 18, the Feast of Corpus Christi and also Father’s Day. Afterward, the Bishop presided over a Corpus Christi procession from the church and on the grounds of St. Joseph’s, the oldest parish in New Jersey.



After the Mass, Bishop Serratelli announced to the congregation that he has appointed Aleksander Bialas, St. Joseph’s administrator, as St. Joseph’s pastor. Both Father Bialas and Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop’s priest-secretary, concelebrated the liturgy. In the procession, the Bishop carried a monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament — sheltered under a special canopy — from the altar in St. Joseph’s Church and out onto the parish grounds. The faithful sang hymns as they processed outside, where they stopped at four Altar Stations. There, the Gospel was read and prayers were said. The procession concluded in the church with Benediction.