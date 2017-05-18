Pastoral visit on Mother's Day

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa on Mother’s Day, administers Confirmation

TOTOWA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. James of the Marches Parish here May 14 on Mother’s Day. During the visit, the Bishop celebrated Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Easter and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.