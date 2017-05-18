Pastoral visit on Mother's Day

CELEBRATION OF CONFIRMATION Bishop Serratelli with Father Patrick Ryan, pastor (right of Bishop) and Father Kevin Corcoran, priest-secretary to the Bishop and diocesan vice chancellor (left of Bishop), with the newly-confirmed at St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa May 14.
Bishop visits St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa on Mother’s Day, administers Confirmation
TOTOWA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. James of the Marches Parish here May 14 on Mother’s Day. During the visit, the Bishop celebrated Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Easter and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.