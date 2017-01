BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli celebrates Mass on New Year’s Day in St. Brendan/St. George Church in Clifton

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Brendan/St. George Church here Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, where he celebrated the 11 a.m. Mass to mark the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God.



Father Junior Flores, pastor, and Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop’s priest/secretary and diocesan vice chancellor concelebrated the Mass.