Pastoral visit on Trinity Sunday

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

On Trinity Sunday, Bishop celebrates Mass in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Passaic

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish here on May 27 where he celebrated the 10:30 a.m. Mass for Trinity Sunday.



Concelebrating the Mass was Capuchin Franciscan Father Ed Henning, Mount Carmel’s administrator.



Mount Carmel’s history began when Bishop O’Connor sent a priest to care for the Italian Catholics in Passaic in 1905, and a small chapel was opened on Park Place. In 1912 a firehouse was purchased on McLean Street and renovated as a church. The parish was entrusted to the Capuchin Friars in 1922. The present church was built in 1924. Today the parish serves more than 200 families.