Pastoral visit to Parsippany parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Parsippany parish welcomes Bishop Serratelli on the Feast of Transfiguration

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Christopher Church here and celebrated the Feast of the Transfiguration Aug. 6.



The history of St. Christopher Parish states the parish began as a summer mission in the Lake Parsippany section of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township in 1939. In 1944, property on Littleton Road was purchased and converted into a church and rectory dedicated to St. Christopher. In 1960, it was designated as a parish and the church was constructed three years later.