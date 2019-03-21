Pastoral visit to Andover parish

ANDOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Good Shepherd Church here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Second Sunday in Lent on March 16.
The parish’s history began in 1976 when a mission was established by St. Joseph Parish, Newton. In 1979, Bishop Frank J. Rodimer raised the mission to parish status. Masses were first held in the Andover Presbyterian Church and the Andover firehouse. Good Shepherd Church and the parish center were built on property donated by Finn Caspersen on Route 517 in 1985.