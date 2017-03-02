Pastoral visit to Cedar Knolls parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Notre Dame Parish in Cedar Knolls

CEDAR KNOLLS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church here Feb. 25 where he was the principal celebrant of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The weekend Masses marked the end Ordinary Time as Lent began yesterday, March 1 on Ash Wednesday. During the Mass, Allan Wright, academic dean of evangelization at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison, spoke briefly before the end of Mass, giving parishioners a snapshot of the theme of the parish’s Lenten retreat which he led on Monday and Tuesday evenings, Feb. 26 and 27.