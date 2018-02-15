Pastoral visit to Cedar Knolls parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in Cedar Knolls welcomes Bishop on pastoral visit

CEDAR KNOLLS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church here Feb. 11 to celebrate the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.



The history of the parish began in 1917 with the organization of summer residents into the Cedar Knolls Catholic Association. The first church was built on Ridgedale Avenue in 1926 and was entrusted to the Benedictine Fathers of St. Mary Abbey, Morristown, in 1926. The present church was built in 1985. In 2015, the Benedictines turned the administration of the parish over to the Diocese.