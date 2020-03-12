Pastoral visit to Chatham parish

CHATHAM St. Patrick Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit March 8 where he celebrated Mass to mark the Second Sunday of Lent.
St. Patrick’s history goes back to 1872 when St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison built a schoolhouse in Chatham on Washington Avenue and Oliver Streets. In 1874, the school also began being used for Mass and by 1887 it was freed for sole use as a church when a new school was built. St. Patrick’s was raised to parish status in 1887. A new church was built in 1955 and renovated in 1985.