BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop marks Feast of Christ the King at Sacred Heart Church in Clifton

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart Church in Clifton where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Feast of Christ the King on Nov. 25.



Sacred Heart’s history dates back to its founding in 1897 as the first Catholic Church in Clifton and is the oldest of the Italian national parishes in the Diocese. A frame church was built in 1898 on Cheever Street. In 1919 a new church was built on Clifton and Randolph Avenues.