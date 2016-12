BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton welcomes Bishop on Feast of Immaculate Conception

CLIFTON On Dec. 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart Parish here where he celebrated the noon Mass. The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the patronal feast day of the United States, is a holy day of obligation.