BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Clifton parish welcomes Bishop Serratelli during pastoral visit

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Philip the Apostle Church here July 16 where he celebrated Mass for the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



It was the Bishop’s first visit to the parish since he rededicated St. John the Baptist Cathedral on June 24. While the cathedral was undergoing significant renovations for nearly seven years, all major diocesan events led by the Bishop were held in St. Philip the Apostle Church.