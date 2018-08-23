Pastoral visit to Clifton parish

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass for Feast of the Assumption at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Clifton

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Aug. 15 to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish here to serve as main celebrant and homilist of the 10:45 a.m. Mass for the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Holy Day of Obligation.



Concelebrants of the Mass included: Father Richard Kilcomons, St. Andrew’s pastor, and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary. Assisting was Deacon Richard Goglia.



The history of St. Andrew’s began in 1938 when Mass was first celebrated in the renovated Passaic almshouse on Mount Prospect Avenue in the Richfield section of Clifton. The property was eventually purchased and a church was built in 1940 and subsequently enlarged in 1963.

