Pastoral visit to Clifton parish

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish here on May 30 to celebrate Mass for the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, a holy day of obligation, which is marked on the 40th day after Easter. It commemorates Jesus’ ascension into heaven.
During the Mass, Krzysztof Tyszko, a diocesan seminarian and parishioner of the Holy Rosary Parish in Passaic, was received into the Order of Candidacy for the transitional diaconate and priesthood. He will enter the Pontifical North American College in Rome this September as a first-year theology student after completing his studies at Seton Hall University’s Immaculate Conception Seminary in May.