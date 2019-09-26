Pastoral visit to Clifton parish

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Saturday, Sept. 21 to the faith community of St. Brendan/St. George here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
The history of the St. Brendan/St. George parish community began six years ago when St. Brendan Parish here and St. George Parish in Paterson merged. St. George Parish was founded in 1897 to serve the growing number of Catholics in the southern section of Paterson. St. Brendan Parish was established in 1945 and the current church was built in 1961. The two churches were located less than a mile from each other.