BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to Convent Station church

CONVENT STATION Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Thomas More Church here May 7 where he celebrated Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Easter.



St. Thomas More Parish was established in 1966 by Bishop Lawrence Casey. Initially, Sunday Masses were celebrated in the motherhouse chapel of the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth. A church was built in 1969 on property purchased from the Sisters of Charity on Madison Avenue.