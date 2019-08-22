Bishop visits Convent Station parish

CONVENT STATION The parishioners of St. Thomas More Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit. During the visit, he celebrated Mass marking the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time Aug. 18.
The parish’s history began in 1966, when Bishop Casey established the parish in the Convent Station section of Morris Township. Initially, Sunday Masses were celebrated in the motherhouse chapel of the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth. The church was built in 1969 on property purchased on Madison Avenue from the Sisters of Charity.