Bishop visits St. Thomas More Parish

CONVENT STATION Bishop Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Thomas More Church here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Second Sunday of Lent Feb. 27.
The parish’s history began in 1966, when Bishop Lawrence Casey established the parish in the Convent Station section of Morris Township. Initially, Sunday Masses were celebrated in the motherhouse chapel of the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth. The church was built in 1969 on property purchased from the Sisters of Charity on Madison Avenue.