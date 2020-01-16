Pastoral visit to Chatham Parish

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Corpus Christi Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord Jan. 11.
The feast commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River by St. John the Baptist and it occurs the first Sunday after the Epiphany.
The groundwork for Corpus Christi Parish, an offshoot of St. Patrick’s in Chatham, was begun under Bishop Navagh. The parish was formally established by Bishop Casey in 1966 and Sunday Masses began in July of that year in the Southern Boulevard School.