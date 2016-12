BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Florham Park parish welcomes Bishop for pastoral visit on Fourth Sunday of Advent

FLORHAM PARK Holy Family Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit Dec. 18 where he celebrated Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Advent.



The parish’s history began as a mission of St. Vincent Martyr in Madison in 1950 and Sunday Masses were first held in the Florham Park Roller Rink. Holy Family was formally established as a parish in 1954. The church on Lloyd Avenue was built in 1951-52 on property donated by W. Lloyd Smith.