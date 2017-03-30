Pastoral visit to Dover parish

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli makes Lenten pastoral visit to St. Mary Parish in Dover

DOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Mary Parish here March 25 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Lent, also known as Laetare Sunday, marking the midpoint of the Lenten season. The Bishop wore a traditional rose vestment for the celebration of the Mass for Laetare (Latin for “rejoice”) Sunday because the color rose is seen as a sign of joy.