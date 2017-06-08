Pastoral visit to Dover parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Sacred Heart Parish in Dover on Ascension Thursday

DOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart Parish here on Thursday, May 25 where he was the main celebrant and homilist of a Mass for the Feast of the Ascension, a Holy Day of Obligation.



Founded in 1904, Sacred Heart after St. Mary Parish, as the second parish in a municipality that had long been centered on an iron-forging industry, which continued until the middle of the 20th century. Sacred Heart’s first church was built in 1905 on Bergen Street. The current church, a Romanesque structure, designed to seat 800 people, was completed in 1955 and was renovated and rededicated in 1988.