Pastoral visit to Andover parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates vigil Mass for Feast of the Epiphany at Good Shepherd Parish, Andover

ANDOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Good Shepherd Church here and celebrated the vigil Mass for the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day, on Jan. 6.



The parish history began in 1976 when a mission was established by St. Joseph Parish, Newton. In 1979, Bishop Rodimer raised the mission to parish status. Masses were first held in the Andover Presbyterian Church and the Andover firehouse. Good Shepherd Church and center was built on property donated by Finn Caspersen on Route 517 in 1985.