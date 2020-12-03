Thanksgiving Mass in Green Pond

GREEN POND Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Simon Parish here Nov. 26 where he celebrated the morning Mass for Thanksgiving Day. Concelebrating the Mass was Father Richard Bay, pastor.
The history of the St. Simon Parish began during the winter of 1942–43. Due to gas rationing during World War II, permission was given to say Mass in the Recreation Hall in the Green Pond Hotel. In the summer, Mass was celebrated in the Community House. On July 8, 1946, the mission was incorporated, receiving its name, St. Simon, and Father John McKenna was appointed administrator. That same year the church was built. The first rectory was a bungalow on the hill behind the church. St. Simon was officially raised to parish status in 1971 by Bishop Casey.