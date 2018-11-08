Pastoral visit to Hardyston parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hardyston

HARDYSTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Jude the Apostle Parish here and celebrated the 9 a.m. Mass for the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time Nov. 4. During the Mass, seventh-graders who are students in the parish’s religious education program were present as part of “Class Mass.” During the school year, the 11:30 Sunday Mass is reserved for Class Mass in which a different grade attends Mass together and participates in bringing up the Offertory gifts, handing out song sheets and acting as ushers.