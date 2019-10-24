Pastoral visit to Holy Angels Parish

LITTLE FALLS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish here when he celebrated the vigil mass for the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time on Oct. 19.
The parish’s history dates back to 1883 when Franciscan Father Francis Koch broke ground for a church on Main Street. The Franciscan Friars from St. Bonaventure’s in Paterson cared for the Our Lady of the Holy Angels mission until 1945 when Bishop McLaughlin raised the mission to parish status. A new church was built in 1953. In 2008, The Franciscans turned over administration of the parish to the Diocese.