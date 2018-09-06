Pastoral visit to Lincoln Park parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here where he celebrated the 10 a.m. Mass for the Twenty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time Sept. 2.



The parish history of St. Joseph’s goes back to 1922 when the Franciscan Friars opened a mission church on Comly Road in Lincoln Park. In 1945, Bishop McLaughlin advanced the mission to parish status and entrusted it to diocesan clergy, naming Father John Hewetson, as St. Joseph’s first pastor. According to the parish website, the parish today is guided by the principles of stewardship and the community continues the work of building the kingdom of God on earth.