Pastoral visit to Long Valley parish

LONG VALLEY Parishioners of St. Mark the Evangelist here welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who made a pastoral visit to the parish March 9. There, he celebrated the vigil Mass for the First Sunday of Lent. During the Mass he also administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to the young people of the parish, who had been preparing for the last two years to be confirmed.
The history of St. Mark Parish began in 1986 when Bishop Rodimer established St. Mark’s as a mission of Our Lady of the Mountain Parish in the northern section of Washington Township. Mass was celebrated in various locations, including the Schooley’s Mountain Firehouse. In 1988, on the feast day of St. Mark, April 25, the mission was raised to parish status.