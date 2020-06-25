Pastoral visit to Long Valley parish

LONG VALLEY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Luke Parish here where he celebrated the 11:30 a.m. Mass marking the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time on June 21, which was also Father’s Day. This was the second weekend that churches around the Diocese were open for Masses. All who attend Mass are required to wear masks and follow strict social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone attending Mass.
St. Luke ‘s history began on Oct. 18, 1982, which is also the Feast Day of St. Luke, with a Mass celebrated in the Long Valley Middle School cafeteria. Seven years later, the parish celebrated its first Mass in the church on Dec. 2, 1989. The community emerged from its mother parish, Our Lady of the Mountain, in the Schooley’s Mountain section of Long Valley.