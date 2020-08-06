Pastoral visit to Long Valley parish

LONG VALLEY St. Luke Parish here welcomed Bishop Kevin Sweeney as he made his first visit to the Morris County parish on Aug. 2. During the visit, the Bishop celebrated Mass marking the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass, he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to seven young people of the parish.
St. Luke’s history began on Oct. 18, 1982, the Feast Day of St. Luke, with the first Mass celebrated in the Long Valley Middle School cafeteria. Seven years later, the parish community gathered together for the first Mass that was celebrated in the new church on Dec. 2, 1989.