Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish in Mendham

MENDHAM Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here and celebrated Mass for the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time on Sept. 10.



According to the parish’s history, the mission church in Mendham was begun in 1853 by Father McQuaid of Madison. Later the mission was attended from Seton Hall College, and then from Morristown until 1874 when Bishop Corrigan advanced it to parish status. A new parish church was constructed in 1988. The parish school opened in 1963.