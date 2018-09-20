BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Morristown parish

MORRISTOWN Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass marking the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time Sept. 15. The 5:30 vigil Mass on Saturdays also hosts Children’s Worship during the school year to help the children understand the liturgy more fully.



Assumption began as a mission of St. Vincent Martyr in 1848 on Maple Avenue, the site of the current rectory. A resident pastor was named in 1860. The present church was dedicated in 1873 and substantially renovated after a fire in 1986-87. The parish school opened in 1850 and has been staffed by the Sisters of Charity since 1875.

